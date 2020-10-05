1/1
Jan Marie Barcz
JAN MARIE BARCZ Central City Jan Marie Barcz, 66, of Central City, went to be with our Lord on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in the care of Mercy Medical Center. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Calvary Community Church, 327 35th St., NE, in Cedar Rapids, where a visitation will be held on Monday the evening prior from 4 to 7 p.m. Her burial and final resting place will be at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, you may livestream the memorial service at www.calvarycedarrapids.com/livestream/. Survivors include her husband of 46 loving years, Jim Barcz; her sons, Scott (Andrea) Barcz of Odessa, Fla., David Barcz of St. Louis, Mo., and Tim (Sarah) Barcz of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her siblings, Jon (Debbie) Konings of Milwaukee, Wis., and Kris (Tom) Szudajski of Tucson, Ariz.; and her grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Alyssa, Lincoln, Evelyn, Cora, Rylee, Avery, Ainsley and Ada. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Jane Konings; and a brother, Lee Konings. Jan was born Nov. 21, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Ivan and Jane (House) Konings. She grew up in Milwaukee, Wis., where she met Jim and started her family with him. She graduated from Bay View High School (Milwaukee, Wis.) and the University of Wisconsin Stout (Menomonie, Wis.) and retired from Rockwell Collins in 2015. She was a devout Christian with tremendous faith and an active member of Calvary Community Church. Her hobbies included crocheting, cooking/baking, watching the wildlife from her country home and spending time with her nine grandchildren. Psalm 23: The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. In memory of Jan, memorials may be made to KEWR (Enduring Word Radio, a nonprofit wholly dedicated to providing this community with simple to understand yet deeply profound Bible teachings). Please leave a message for the family on our website, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2020.
