JAN C. YANECEK Cedar Rapids Jan C. Yanecek, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Private interment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Jan was born Aug. 24, 1945, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Dr. Byron and Alma Wayland. She was united in marriage to Thomas Yanecek in 1974. Jan retired from Farmstead Foods in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include three sons, Brian (Jennifer) Steadman of Shellsburg, Jeff (Carrie) Steadman of Marion and Aaron Steadman of Maryville, Tenn.; and five grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.