JANE A. CARPENTER Anamosa Jane A. Carpenter, 89, passed away Monday, March, 16, 2020. There will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4300 Trailridge Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids. Burial at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa. Jane was born in Anamosa, in 1930. She graduated from Anamosa High School. She married Bernard Bunce, and they lived in Anamosa. She worked at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids and REC in Anamosa. After her husband's death, she raised her boys on her own until she met Norman Carpenter and married him. They moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where she worked at Living Scriptures and Morton Thiokol. They then moved back to Cedar Rapids and in 2010, Jane moved back to Anamosa on her own. Jane loved music, she loved to talk politics and she loved being a member of her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Jane had a very loving and giving heart and those who had the blessing of knowing her, will miss her very much. She is survived by her two sons, Doug Bunce of Arkansas and Brian Bunce of Cedar Rapids; her ex-husband, Norm Carpenter of Cedar Rapids; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Edna Seeley; brothers, James and Richard; two sons, Kirby and Mark; and her husband, Bernard D. Bunce.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020