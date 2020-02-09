|
JANE A. FRASHER Cedar Rapids Jane A. Frasher, 45, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Walker, Iowa, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Kula's Bar, located at 114 E. Green St., Walker, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements. Jane was born on Oct. 31, 1974, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Glenn and Sharon (Johnson) Frasher. She graduated from North Linn High School, Class of 1993. She went on to attend Kirkwood Community College and Kaplan University, where she obtained her BSN/RN. Jane fully submerged herself in her nursing career, employed by St. Luke's Hospital, Mercy and most recently the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Jane was an avid photographer, spending much of her time capturing beautiful photos of nature, friends, family, animals, high school sporting events and the many action shots of Austin and his "buddies." Jane surrounded herself with music of all genres — many of her friends and family members could find themselves standing front row next to her jamming to live music. Jane was a lover of all animals, never allowing a stray cat to remain a stray cat. She was a fun loving soul, respected nurse and proud mother. Survivors include her son, Austin Frasher; siblings, Terri Frasher and Michael (Lori) Frasher; nephews, Josh (Nicole) Ericson and Nick (Chantel) Ericson; nieces, Kaytlyn and Jakalyn Frasher; great-nieces, Emalyn, Ashlyn and Madalyn; great-fur babies, Reba and Bella; grand-furbabies, Marvalo and Luna; and her beloved furbabies, Napper and Chubbs; as well as many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Sharon Frasher; and sister, April. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Jane at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020