JANE MARIE (MILLER) ANDERSON Lisbon Jane Marie (Miller) Anderson, 79, of Naperville, Ill., formerly of Lisbon, Iowa, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 202, because of lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; her parents; and sister, Mary. Jane was born April 11, 1940, the daughter of Buell and Verna Miller. She graduated from Lisbon High School and went on to the University of Iowa. While a university student, she met Bruce Anderson who was a senior at Cornell College. Following his graduation, they married. Their years together were very happy ones. Jane loved being a homemaker and mother. She and Bruce raised two wonderful children. Because of Bruce's occupation, they lived in several different states. That gave Jane opportunities to turn several houses into beautiful, warm homes. The last home she and Bruce shared was in Myrtle Beach, S.C. After Bruce's passing, she moved to Naperville to be close to her daughter, Julie. Julie and Mark were with her in her last hours. Jane is survived by her brother, Jay (Erika) Miller; son, Jeff (Cheryl) Anderson; daughter, Julie (Mark) Doyle; granddaughters, Bethany (Taylor) Lewis, Jenny Doyle and Kelsey Anderson; and grandsons, Jonathon (Ella) Doyle and Joel Anderson. Her family will gather at a later date to celebrate her life.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020