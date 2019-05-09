Home

Jane Ann Steele Bigbee Obituary
JANE ANN STEELE BIGBEE Marengo Jane Ann Steele Bigbee, 88, of Marengo, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Renton, Wash., while visiting her daughter. Funeral services: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at First Presbyterian Church in Marengo with Pastor Anni Thorn officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at First Presbyterian Church, Marengo. Burial will be in the Marengo Cemetery. Memorials may be contributed to the Marengo Public Library for Children's Programming, First Presbyterian Church of Marengo, the Iowa County Historical Society and Compass Memorial Healthcare Foundation for the Hospice Room. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. She is survived by her children, G. Greg (Verla) Bigbee of Pella, Ann (Charles Scott) Bigbee of Marengo, Janice (William) Bigbee-Hansen of Renton, Wash., Jennifer (Ray) Storck of Scottsdale, Ariz., and AFS daughter Jenny (David Weenink) Cals, of Amsterdam, the Netherlands; 11 grandchildren, Heather Vander Heiden of Pella, Dustyn (Molly) Menninga of Des Moines, LaCosta (Jeremy) Van Dyk of Pella, Morgan Bigbee of Waukee, Dakota Bigbee of Pella, Catherine Scott of Ithaca, N.Y., Jessica (Kyle Muckler) Scott of Windsor Heights, William (fiancee Cathaleen Stewart) Bigbee-Hansen of Bellingham, Wash., Samuel Bigbee-Hansen of Pullman, Wash., Rebecca Storck of Scottsdale, Ariz., Ryan (Elizabeth) Storck of Chandler, Ariz., and AFS grandchildren, Thomas Weenink of England and Louis Weenink of the Netherlands; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Daniel (Sue) Steele of Westby, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Bernice Steele of Spirit Lake, Iowa; and six nieces and nephews and their families. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Garth, in 2014; her father, Richard Steele, in 1970; her mother, Catherine Steele FitzSimons, in 2003; her stepfather, David FitzSimons, in 1985; her brother, Tom Steele, in 2006; sister-in-law, Jane Steele, in 2006; mother-in-law, Erma Bigbee, in 1999; and father-in-law, Lon Bigbee, in 1984. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019
