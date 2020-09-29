1/1
Jane Bogue
1936 - 2020
JANE BOGUE Cedar Rapids Jane Bogue, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A private family service will be held at Cedar Memorial with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Jane Katherine Becker was born March 21, 1936, in rural Poweshiek County, the daughter of Vernon and Carrie (Ledvina) Becker. Jane was united in marriage to Jack Bogue on June 26, 1958, in Toledo, Iowa. Janer's love for garage sales with her sisters was second only to her love for her family and all the many "adopted" grandchildren who she babysat over the years. She was a selfless, hardworking and practical woman who valued common sense and a good sense of humor. Janer always was ready to lend an ear and offer solid advice, usually accompanied by a story. Her cooking and baking skills were second to none, especially at holiday time with her famous rohlicky, muddy buddys and annual Christmas parties she held. Janer will be dearly missed by those who were blessed enough to know and love her. We are better people because of this wonderful lady. Those left to honor Jane's memory are her daughter, Angela Bogue of Cedar Rapids; her two sisters, Joan Hansen of Creston, Iowa, and Mary Ann Gardner of Toledo, Iowa; a niece and three nephews, Kris (Jeff) Sackvich, Tony (Jessica) Hansen, Richard (Lisa) Gardner and Roger Gardner; and numerous great-nieces and nephews; adopted grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob and Justin Stoltz, Nick and Greg Yancey and Sidney Campbell; and two dear friends, Diane Stoltz and Tina Campbell Cronbaugh. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; and two sisters, Marlene Rhodes and Ruth Becker. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 29, 2020.
