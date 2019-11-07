|
|
JANE E. SMITH Epworth Jane E. Smith, 75, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at 7:09 p.m. at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa. Visitation for Jane will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a rosary will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation also will be held after 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home in Epworth. Mass of Christian Burial for Jane will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa. She was born Nov. 24, 1943, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Curtis and Mary (Schwendinger) Kedley. She was a graduate of Aquin High School in Cascade, Iowa. On Sept. 16, 1967, she was united in marriage to Charles V. Smith at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 2014. She worked at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque as a nurse's aide, Pizza Factory in Epworth, In Home Care and Mount Carmel, both in Dubuque. She was a member of the St. Patrick's Parish in Epworth. She is survived by three children, Charles (Amy) Smith of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Matt (Annette) Smith of Farley, Iowa, and Cathy (Brian) Isley of Mediapolis, Iowa; six grandchildren, Isaiah, Spencer, Peyton, Mitchell and Owen Smith and Anthony Isley; two sisters, Sharon (Ron) Kueter of Dubuque, Iowa, and Karen (Lyle) Tritz of St. Donatus, Iowa; two brothers, Brother Curt Kedley of Windsor, N.C., and Bruce (Sandy) Kedley of Cascade, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Joan (Tom) Auterman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Cecelia Mattheissen of Omaha, Neb. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother-in-law, Ron Mattheissen. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019