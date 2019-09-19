|
JANE ELLEN CRAIG Hartwick Jane Ellen Craig, 79, formerly of Hartwick, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Brooklyn Community Estates. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine, Iowa. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery, Hartwick. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Jane was born Jan. 4, 1940, to Delmar and Maxine (Bope) Scott in Grinnell, Iowa. She graduated from Hartwick High School in 1957. On June 22, 1958, she married Keith Raymond Craig at Hartwick Congregational Church. The couple lived in Belle Plaine and other towns throughout Benton and Poweshiek counties. Jane worked for St Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids while assisting her husband with the daily operations of his family business, Craig's Home, Lawn and Garden Service in Newhall. In 1977, the family moved to the Craig's family farm near Hartwick. Most recently, Jane worked for Victor Phone Co. for nearly 15 years. Jane enjoyed country music, puzzles, cats and going to the casino with her mom. Jane always was on the go, some of her favorite adventures were taking bus trips with her friends and neighbors. "Grandma Jane" as known to her grandchildren, was an immense part of her grandchildren's lives, always looking out for them, baby-sitting regularly and making numerous runs to their schools and activities, so they had everything they needed. Jane was very active for the HLV Alumni for several years, serving as secretary. She is survived by her children, Janet (Jeff) Gebert of Cedar Rapids, Scott (Carma) Craig of Hartwick, Susie (Ryan) Roskam of Belle Plaine and Dave (Angie) Craig of Hartwick; grandchildren, Laurie, Danny, Devin, Jeffrey, Bradley, Curtis and Corrie; great-grandchildren, Landon and Madelyn; siblings, Pat Nicholas of Rock City, Ill., Marilyn Read of Indianola and Diane Harden of Victor; and many nieces, nephews family and friends. Jane is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; infant son; and granddaughter, Jeanna Craig.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019