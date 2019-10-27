|
JANE MCINROY Cedar Rapids Jane Ellen McInroy (Hacker) was a vivacious, charismatic and caring human. To know her was to love and admire her charm, astuteness, spontaneity, infectious sense of humor and insistence on a life lived on her own terms. She was truly herself; unabashedly. Jane was born in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 2, 1957, to James and Gretchen Hacker and lived most of her life in the Cedar Rapids area. She was innately musical and loved to play guitar, sing and listen to music (especially sad songs). She married Jerry McInroy in 1980 and they had two children, Brooke and Travis. Jane engaged in work both within and outside the home; she raised her children, was a waitress, saleswoman, real estate agent and meticulous homemaker. She could do anything she set her mind to. Her tenacity and perseverance were astounding, particularly during the last few years when she was trapped in a body debilitated by chronic illness. Jane died peacefully, surrounded by the loving comfort of her family, on Oct. 15, 2019, after 62 years of life. We will deeply miss her candid and vibrant presence in our lives. She is survived by her partner, Jerry; children, Brooke and Travis; siblings, Robyn Saylor, Nancy Archibald, Mike and Jeff Hacker; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and elder sister, Hope Hacker. Family and friends will gather to honor Jane's life from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Winifred's Restaurant, 3847 First Ave. SE, in Cedar Rapids. Eulogy and memories will be shared at 2:30 p.m.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019