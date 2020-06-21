JANE FRANCES HANZELKA Atkins Jane Frances Hanzelka, 89, of Atkins, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Hospice House of Mercy after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at St. Jude's Catholic Church at a later date, when family and friends can gather together and celebrate Jane's life. Jane was born to Joseph and Mary Upah in Victor, Iowa, on June 12, 1930. She was one of 11 children. Jane was devoted to caring for her husband and family. Anyone who entered Jane's home was greeted with warmth and love. She was an excellent cook and often ended meals with a slice of her pie. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren. Jane lived her faith every day. Jane attended high school in Chelsea, Iowa, and went on to attend Mount St. Clare College in Clinton, Iowa, on an academic scholarship. She married Stan Hanzelka on July 11, 1953, and was blessed with seven children, Denise Kintzel of Cedar Rapids, Terry Barlow (Vern) of Coos Bay, Ore., Francis Hanzelka (Kathryn) of Kalispell, Mont., Christopher Hanzelka (Jodie) of Cedar Rapids, Sandy Visek (Joe) of Maricopa, Ariz., Geri David (Paul) of Atkins and Brian Hanzelka (Leslie) of Olathe, Kan. Jane has 12 grandchildren, Erin Lindsey, Leanne Anderson, Jon Hanzelka, Heather David, Scott Kintzel, Austin David, Lauren Manning, Andrew Hanzelka, Colton David, Samuel Hanzelka, Michael Hanzelka and Joseph Hanzelka; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Bernard Upah, Paul Upah and Robert Upah; sisters, Mary Lou VanDeWalle, Pauline Mensing and Linda Dubuois; sister-in-law, Mary Leary; brothers-in-law, Cyril Hanzelka and Val Hanzelka; as well as many nieces and nephews. Jane was preceded in death by Stan, her husband of 64 years; her parents; siblings, Carolyn Albano, Joseph (Buster) Upah, Lois Ann Vitek and James Upah; sisters-in-law, Marcella Hanzelka and Bernadette Spurgeon, and brother-in-law, Norbert Hanzelka. Stan and Jane raised their family in Cedar Rapids and moved to Atkins in their retirement years. Jane was an active member of St. Jude's Catholic Church. They spent many winters enjoying the warmer weather in Texas. Jane enjoyed quilting with the ladies of Atkins and lunching with the Atkins Angels. Donations in honor of Jane can be made to St. Jude's Catholic Church or Atkins First Responders.



