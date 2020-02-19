|
JANE EILEEN HEIAR Solon Jane Eileen Heiar, 54, of Solon, Iowa, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at her home after succumbing to a chronic illness, a failing heart. A Mass of Christian Burial for Jane was held Feb. 17, at the Cathedral of St. Raphael. The Rev. Father Greg Bahl was the celebrant. Entombment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Jane was born on a brilliant sunny day on Dec. 4, 1965, in Dubuque, the daughter of Merlin and Eileen Savary Heiar. Jane was intelligent, graduating from the University of Iowa College of Nursing, where she earned her RN-BSN degree with high honors. Jane specialized in obstetrics and high-risk labor and delivery. During a portion of her career, she was a travel nurse and received hundreds of notes of gratitude from women all over the U.S. for her compassionate skilled care. She had a tender heart, and often cared for animals in need. She loved to laugh and be included in fun and would do anything for anybody. She loved music, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and water, beaches and boating. She was a member of the Cathedral of St. Raphael. Survivors include two brothers, Kurt (Laura Strait) Heiar of North Liberty and John Heiar of Solon; a sister, Kris (Robert Newman) Heiar-Newman of Lake Forest, Ill.; two nephews, Jordan Heiar Newman and Cody John Heiar Newman; as well as her cat nephew, Squeeks. She was preceded in death by her father, Merlin, in 1994; and her mother, Eileen, in 2018, for whom she never stopped grieving; and her beloved dog, Beau. The loss of her mother broke Jane's heart. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service was in care of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the Heiar Family, P.O. Box 555, North Liberty, IA 52317.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020