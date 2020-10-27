1/1
Jane Howes
1960 - 2020
JANE HOWES Hiawatha Jane Howes died of natural causes in her Hiawatha home on Oct. 16, 2020, into the arms of the Lord and her beloved parents, Don and Delores. A celebration of Jane's life will be held at a later date with immediate family and friends. She will be interred at Mount Calvary Cemetery near her parents. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Jane Ann Howes was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Aug. 1, 1960, to Donald Francis Howes and Delores Irene (Washburn) Howes. She was the youngest of three children, always striving to keep up and occasionally get ahead. She attended St. Patrick Grade School, graduated from Metro High School and took electronics courses at Kirkwood College. Jane started her work career in manufacturing at Rockwell Collins, then worked at Jim's Grocery with her father Don before moving on to Payless Cashway Lumber. She later returned to Rockwell Collins and enjoyed working in many manufacturing positions, mostly in Collins Printed Circuits. Jane retired in 2016 to hang out with family and special friends, to make an occasional trip to the casino and to spend more time with her rescued flood kittens, Rufus and Zoey. For a time, she worked part time at a job she really enjoyed at Casey's in Robins. Failing health and isolation imposed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced her to spend more of her time at home. Jane was preceded in death by mother, Delores, in 2003; and father, Donald, in 2006. She is survived by beloved companions, Rufus and Zoey; sister, Julie Howes; and brother, James (Pat) Howes; niece, Traci Bingaman; nephews, Brian Bensley, Jim Howes and Chuck Howes; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, grand-nieces and nephews. Her mischievous smile and sarcastic observations will be remembered with fondness and sorely missed. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
