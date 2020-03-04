|
JANE E. KNOPICK Iowa City Jane E. Knopick, 69, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, of natural causes. Jane was born at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City on Oct. 6, 1950, to Margaret (Mount) and John Haman. Jane grew up in Iowa City, graduating from Iowa City High School with the Class of 1968. Jane went on to pursue her B.S.N. from the University of Iowa. During this time, on a trip to student health to have her ear looked at, she met the love of her life, Jim Knopick, who was driving the city bus that picked her up. Jim and Jane were married July 18, 1970, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Iowa City. To this union three children were born, Katy (Mark) Reiling of Cedar Rapids, Jennifer Montgomery of Johnston and John (Joni) Knopick of Johnston. Jane also is survived by her husband, Jim Knopick of Iowa City, with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this July. Jane also is survived by her grandchildren, Hailey and Jake Reiling, Hunter, Cindy and Adam Montgomery, and Logan Knopick; sister, Irene Eimen of Tiffin; niece, Mary Zimmerman of Coralville; and great-nephew, Jacob English; along with numerous extended family and friends. Jane was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She also was a very dedicated nurse with a career in nursing at Mercy Hospital spanning 45 years. She also was a preceptor for the University of Iowa College of Nursing, mentoring many future nurses over the years. Jane also shared a love and dedication of service to others by raising funds for Camp Courageous of Iowa with her husband Jim, by having a sucker box route for the past 23 years that extended across Eastern Iowa. Jane absolutely adored time spent attending her grandchildren's activities with Jim. She was a huge fan of books, attending many book sales and loved keeping her little library along with many others fully stocked. Jane had a passion for helping those in need and worked tirelessly along with Jim to provide items not only for the little food pantries, but for places like the Community Crisis Center, Shelter House and Johnston Partnership. Jane and Jim were recognized as one of KCRG's Nine Who Care in 2008 and Jane was honored as one of Iowa's Great 100 Nurses in 2007. Whenever someone needed something, Jane was there. She was her family's rock and anchor and was loved so very deeply by them and will be missed so very, very much. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, with Father Gary Beckman officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will greet guests from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday before the service. Lunch will follow at St. Wenceslaus Church in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020