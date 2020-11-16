1/1
Jane M. (Garwood) Himmelsbach
JANE M. (GARWOOD) HIMMELSBACH Norway Jane M. (Garwood) Himmelsbach, 81, of Norway, Iowa, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, at her home. Jane was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Norway, to Delbert and Anna (Siepmann) Garwood. She graduated Norway High School. Following school, Jane married Richard Himmelsbach Nov. 27, 1956, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Norway. She raised her four boys until they were old enough that she could work at Amana Refrigeration from 1973-1977. She then helped her oldest son, Doug, run Rich's Roost, which she and Richard owned together from 1978-1984. She retired from Frontier Herbs where she worked from 1988-2004. Jane enjoyed being with the family, cooking, doing puzzles, dancing, fishing, camping and bowling. She always tried to keep a sense of humor. While taking Richard in for dialysis at Mercy North, she met a lot of good people, they were good therapy for her. She hoped she was good therapy for them. She is survived by her sons, Doug (Julia) of Atkins, Tim, Ken and Greg "Joe" (Latoya), all of Norway; grandchildren, Alex (Desirae Hesseltine) and Austin Himmelsbach; great-grandchild, Wyatt Himmelsbach; stepgrandchildren, Sherry (Brian) Bayeur and Amanda Vogt; stepgreat-grandchild, Brendan Bayeur; sister-in-law, Pat Garwood; and many more loving family and friends. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard (2018); stepgrandchild, Shane Eckholm; and siblings George (Marie) Garwood, Marcella "Sis" (Loraine) Olson, Virgil "Fish" (Rita) Garwood, Bernadine (LeRoy) Marks, Merle (Leota) Garwood, Ila (Wilfred) Duncalf and Dennis "Red" Garwood. Per her request, there will be no visitation or service. Private family burial will take place at St. Michael Cemetery, Norway. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020.
