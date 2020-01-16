|
JANE MARIE RAMM Cedar Rapids God called home our Angel, Jane Marie, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at home following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Jane was born Oct. 26, 1960, to our wonderful parents, Gerald and Murella Ramm in Dubuque, Iowa. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. A vigil service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, where friends may visit with the family following the vigil until 5 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home, and Monday after 9 a.m. at the church. Jane is survived by her brother, David (Cheryl) of Keystone; three sisters, Linda (Keith) Weber of Toddville, Beverly (Gary) Kotowske and Connie Fillenworth, both of Cedar Rapids; stepbrother, Steve McGrane of St. Paul, Minn.; nieces and nephews, Scott (Dawn) Ramm, Kim (Josh) Bell, Sheree Ramm, Madelyne Ramm, Jared (Cherie) Weber, Bethany (Shaheen) Ali, Luke (Misty) Weber, Brian Kotowske, Zac (Lindsey) Kotowske, Samantha Fillenworth and Brooke (Tim) Ficke; and great-nieces and -nephews, Kyle, Mason, Allison, Colton, Bryce, Ayden, Atwood, Peyton, Sophia, Zain, Raza, Kaiyan, Rohm, Drake, Gage, Finn and Bear. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Elizabeth Ramm; and brother-in-law, Terry Fillenworth. She was employed by Options of Linn County for more than 35 years, doing sorting, piece work, and mailings with companies such as Souvenir Pens and Aegon. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church where she was an active volunteer with its annual Sweet Corn Festival. Jane enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, doing latch work and word-find books. She was active in sports, including swimming, basketball, bocce, bowling and softball, and was heavily involved in the Special Olympics. Jane loved parties, attending church, church activities, spending time and traveling with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A special thanks to the Hospice of Mercy, nurse Kendra, Chad Proctor, ARNP, Mercy Urology, her Discovery Living Caregivers for their compassionate care that was given to Jane, and to her wonderful roommates who always had her back. A memorial fund has been established in Jane's name to be used for her favorite charities. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020