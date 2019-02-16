JANE ELLEN PAULSEN SONNEMAN Onslow, Iowa Jane Sonneman, 85, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Palm City, Fla., surrounded by family and friends. She was the devoted wife of Robert, and they shared 66 years of marriage together. She was born on March 14, 1933, and grew up in Onslow, Iowa, with her loving parents, George and Erma Paulsen, and her beloved sister, Joanne. After earning her master's degree, she moved with her husband to the Chicago area to raise their family. Jane enjoyed a successful teaching career in Libertyville, Ill., and built long-lasting relationships with her fellow colleagues and students alike. In 1990, she moved to Florida and continued to enjoy all her favorite pastimes – playing golf at the Piper's Landing Yacht and Country Club, reading one to two books a week, taking long power walks, playing bridge, mahjong and word games, shopping for shoes, traveling, visiting with friends and caring for her many flowering plants. Her kindness, generosity, selflessness and love will be missed by her many friends and family. Jane is survived by her loving husband, Robert; and her children, Jan (William) Wagner, Jody Chilsen and Steve (Anne) Sonneman; her four grandchildren, Riannon Estrad, Kali Chilsen, Jesse Leung and Samantha Sonneman; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Survivors also include her sister, Joanne (Ernie) Buresh of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and her many nieces and nephews. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, George and Erma Paulsen; and her niece, Sandy Buresh. There will be a private servce with family and friends to be determined at a later date. The family asks that any memorial dedications be made to Camp Courageous, 12007 190th St. Monticello, IA 52310 in memory of Sandy Buresh. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary