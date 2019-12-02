|
|
JANELLE FERGUSON Cedar Falls Janelle Ferguson, 87, of Cedar Falls, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. She was born on March 3, 1932, in Vinton, Iowa, daughter of Anton and Esther (Johanson) Peterson. She married Warren Ferguson on March 1, 1953, in Vinton. She was employed with the Benton Courthouse for five years, UNI for two years, and then worked in Medicare Insurance at Sartori Memorial Hospital for 21 years, retiring in 1992. Survived by her husband of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Marsha Lyn Kane of Marietta, Ga., and Rose Ann (Bill) Kipp of Freeport, Ill.; two grandchildren, Aaron (Alishea) and Adam (Brooke) Faddis; and four great-grandchildren, Amelia, Halston, Asa and Aliza. Preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Peterson; and two sisters, Naomi Cottrell and one in infancy. Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Richardson Funeral Service, with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. She was confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton at the age of 13 and a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls as an adult.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019