JANET ANN (MURRAY) BLASINGAME Cedar Rapids Janet Ann (Murray) Blasingame, 76, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Janet was born on February 22, 1944, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Maurice and Elsie (Thiemann) Murray. She was united in marriage to James Blasingame on Nov. 15, 1986, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Janet worked at Quaker Oats for more than 18 years. Survivors include her siblings, Jerry (Dori) Murray of Fairfax, Iowa, Thomas Murray of Iowa City and Mary Jo (Brian) Hamrick of Springville, Iowa; stepchildren, James (Lori) Blasingame of Chandler, Ariz., Mike (Renee) Blasingame of Denton, Texas, Theresa (Patrick) McClelland of Gilbert, Ariz.; and three stepgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; sister-in-law, Kathy Murray; and stepson, Jeff Blasingame. Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Cancer Center or Mercy Medical Center. Please share a memory of Janet at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
