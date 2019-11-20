|
|
JANET JOAN BROCKMEYER Colesburg Janet Joan Brockmeyer, 91, of Colesburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City. Left to honor her memory and endless stories are her children, Jan (Terry) Brockmeyer of Cedar Rapids and Gina Hanna of Mason City; her "Danish daughter," Marianne Jakobsen of Denmark; her grandchildren, who will miss the Christmas bags each year, Kyle Brockmeyer and Joel (Tara) Brockmeyer, all of Cedar Rapids, Alex (Amy) Hanna of Edgewood and Lauren Hanna of North Brunswick, N.J.; her great-grandchildren, the absolute lights in her life, Eleanor Brockmeyer of Cedar Rapids and Lincoln and Claire Hanna of Edgewood; her sister, Wilma Lincoln; two sisters-in-law, Hope Schenke and LaVera Schenke; one brother-in-law, Myron Brockmeyer; along with numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Colesburg Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church of Mason City or Zion Cemetery in Colesburg. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Colesburg Methodist Church with the Rev. Roger White officiating. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the church. Interment: Zion Cemetery, Colesburg. There will be a small memorial service at 10 a.m. Dec. 10, in the Wayside Chapel of First United Methodist Church in Mason City.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019