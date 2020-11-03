JANET L. CANFIELD Cedar Rapids Janet L. Canfield, 69, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family. Janet was born Jan. 4, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of James and Guinevere (Hageman) Zimmerman. She graduated from Regis High School and attended Kaplan University. Janet worked at Honeywell and Nash Finch. Janet was a talented artist who loved to paint and draw. She was well known for her cake artistry, her stubbornness and her sick sense of humor. She wanted you all to know that she loved you and she will be back to visit soon. Survivors include her sons, Chad (Kristina) Canfield and Todd Canfield; grandchildren, Zach, Zoe, Zada, Ellie and Lilly Canfield; siblings, James "Jim" (Rosemary) Zimmerman and Pat Coats; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Virginia Faye and Roberta Ann; brother-in-law, Ken Coats; and her beloved dog, Putz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Janet at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
