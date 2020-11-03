1/1
Janet Canfield
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JANET L. CANFIELD Cedar Rapids Janet L. Canfield, 69, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family. Janet was born Jan. 4, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of James and Guinevere (Hageman) Zimmerman. She graduated from Regis High School and attended Kaplan University. Janet worked at Honeywell and Nash Finch. Janet was a talented artist who loved to paint and draw. She was well known for her cake artistry, her stubbornness and her sick sense of humor. She wanted you all to know that she loved you and she will be back to visit soon. Survivors include her sons, Chad (Kristina) Canfield and Todd Canfield; grandchildren, Zach, Zoe, Zada, Ellie and Lilly Canfield; siblings, James "Jim" (Rosemary) Zimmerman and Pat Coats; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Virginia Faye and Roberta Ann; brother-in-law, Ken Coats; and her beloved dog, Putz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Janet at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved