|
|
JANET "JAN" WHITE CRAMER Coralville Janet "Jan" White Cramer, 83, of Coralville, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jan was born Aug. 10, 1936, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Burt and Nelle Doty Falls. She graduated from Iowa City High School and the University of Iowa. She was a nontraditional student, taking her first class at age 46, and receiving her degree by the time she had already retired at age 64. She worked as an administrative assistant at UIHC Pediatrics for 25 years, retiring in 1998. Jan married Jerry White on July 16, 1954, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. He died in 1988. Jan married Wilbur "Web" Cramer in 1998. They made their home in Coralville. He died in 2013. She was active with the Coralville Library and the Coralville Food Pantry. Jan liked to play bridge, golf and cook. Above all, she loved being a family. She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca (Linda) White of Iowa City and Kathy White of Coralville; two sons, Jeffrey (Stephanie) of Iowa City and J.D. (Darla) of Lewisville, Texas; daughter-in-law, Lisa White Flynn of Woodstock, Ill.; six grandchildren; one brother, Thomas (Pat) Falls of Burlington; sister, Nancy (George) Pagnucco of Hudson, Wis.; and a sister-in-law, Eileen Jenn Falls of Hills. She also is survived by two stepdaughters, Deb (Tom) Gill of Coralville and Jennifer (Michael) Carlson of Bettendorf; stepson, Alan (Jean) Kramer of Elkhorn, Neb.; six stepgrandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry White; and their son, John White; her brother, Robert Falls; husband, Web Cramer; and her step-granddaughter, Annie Gill. Jan donated her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Her family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hills. The Rev. Mike Spiekermeier and Pastor Leigh Brown will officiate. To celebrate Jan's life, a reception will follow the memorial service at Pleasant Valley Golf Course, 4390 Sand Rd. SE, Iowa City. Jan was most comfortable in her golf attire. Please honor her by wearing yours if you choose on this day. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice, Coralville United Methodist Church, Coralville Food Pantry or Friends of the Coralville Public Library. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019