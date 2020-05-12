Home

Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mass of Christian Burial
To be announced at a later date
Interment
To be announced at a later date
St. Paul Cemetery
View Map
Janet Digmann Obituary
JANET TURNIS DIGMANN Hopkinton Janet Turnis Digmann, 78, died peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Private family services will be held at this time. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Worthington, Iowa. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Janet and her family into their care. Please sign the guest book for Janet at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alpha-1 Foundation, Delaware County Historical Society or Hopkinton Public Library. Survivors include her husband, Jack; nine children, Cathy (Wayne) McDermott, Dubuque, Cindy (Greg) Portis, Wheaton, Ill., Doug (Regina) Digmann, Monticello, Carol Digmann and Colleen Digmann, both of Cedar Rapids, Dan (Lori) Digmann, Marion, Carla (Larquis) Sowell, Cary, Ill., David (Jen) Digmann, Marion, and Connie (Jim) Mochal, Cedar Rapids; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Ruth Turnis, Dubuque, Mary Frances Jasper, Hopkinton, Norma McDonnell, Monticello, Rosie Heid, Hopkinton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant son, Paul Francis Digmann; and siblings, Phil, Bill, Mark, Dick and Betty Turnis. Janet Kathryn Turnis was born June 23, 1941, at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Frank J. and Mary Sherlock Turnis. Janet received her education at St. Paul Catholic School in Worthington, graduating with the Class of 1959. She then went to work at Monticello State Bank. Janet married Jack Digmann on June 22, 1961, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington. The couple farmed near Hopkinton, where they raised their family of 10 children. Janet was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church and the Kensington Club. Janet was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020
