JANET FRYREAR RILEY Granite Bay, Calif. Janet Fryrear Riley, 83, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Janet wished to be cremated with her ashes spread with her beloved husband of 41 years, Paul. A private service will be held at a later date. She is survived by her son, Damon Riley; and grandchildren, Brenna, Julia, Vivian and Alec. She was preceeded in death by husband, Paul Riley; and parents, Homer and Edna Fryrear. She graduated from Franklin High School Class of 1954; Coe College Class of 1958 with a B.A.; and Indiana University with a master's in education. She was a part of Delta Delta Delta college sorority. Janet was an elementary school teacher for 28 years in Garden Grove, Calif., San Diego, Calif., and Ridgecrest, Calif. Janet passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Granite Bay, Calif. She courageously battled dementia.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019