JANET (MARTIN) HINKER Cedar Rapids Janet (Martin) Hinker passed away Nov. 12, 2020, peacefully in her home with her family by her side. A family and friends gathering will be held in the spring of 2021. Janet will be buried in Calmar Community Cemetery in Calmar, Iowa. Survivors include her husband, Duke (D.J.) Hinker; children, Wendy Vogel (Doug) Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Leann Hinker (Paul Garlinghouse) Tiffin, Iowa; brothers, Robert Martin (Pat) Rochester, Minn., and Monte Martin (Jean) Ossian, Iowa; sisters, Lois Rausch, Fort Atkinson, Iowa, and Mary Lou Huber, San Jose, Calif.; grandchildren, Jonathon Long, California, Shanna Hawkins (Erik), Cedar Rapids, Spencer Hinker-Garlinghouse, Iowa City, and Brett Vogel (Ashley) Lisbon; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Lola and Stella Hawkins, Kayden and Jordan Vogel; and in-laws, Tony and Marilyn Larson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Ves Martin; siblings, Richard, Harold, Ray and John; and great-grandson, Noah Long; and in-laws, Reuben and Lucille Hinker. Janet married Duane Hinker in 1956 in Calmar. They recently celebrated their 65th year of marriage. Janet and Duke resided in Marion and Cedar Rapids. Janet was an artistically and musically gifted person from an early age. She was a member of the original Follies, presented by the Cedar Rapids Symphony in the early '60s. Janet loved giving her painted, crocheted, sewn, beaded or wool felted creations to her friends and family. They were received with gratitude and awe. Janet's treasures have filled her friends and family's homes for years. Janet owned and operated Jan's Dance Studio from 1963 through 1973, teaching tap, ballet and jazz. She was co-chairperson of the Marion Bicentennial Committee, an active member of the PTA, assisted in choreographing for the Marion High School drama productions, judged gymnastics at Linn-Mar High School and volunteered hours at local care centers. Janet and Duke instilled in their daughters the joy of nature, music and the fine arts, as well as to appreciate life's simple pleasures. The family spent many weekends on their pontoon on Coralville Lake, summer vacations around the Midwest and a recent cross country trip with their daughters to visit family in California. Janet and Duke loved and shared many trips traveling the country. Many of their vacations they would revisit their favorite destinations in New England and Kentucky. Janet would equally love returning to her beloved home and spending quiet days with Duke and getting back to their home surrounded by nature's beauty. Janet has spent many years faithfully attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sports activities, dance and piano recitals, plays or just hanging out with them. Janet was a wonderful cook and loved hostessing the family events with an attention to detail never going unnoticed by her family. Janet held her friends close to her heart. She and Duke spent many years with their dear friends, whether attending local theater and concerts or enjoying many day trips. Janet had a wonderful sense of humor, great intelligence and quick wit. She enjoyed conversations, especially enjoyed sharing stories of her childhood as well as keeping up with current events. Janet was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was special to many nieces, nephews, cousins and a loyal and devoted friend. Janet will be dearly missed and remembered forever. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Fusselman and staff of PCI Oncology, Kelsey, Kennedy and Barb of UnityPoint Hospice and the caring staff of Bright Star Care.



