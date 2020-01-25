|
JANET KAY LEONHARDT Cedar Rapids Janet Kay Leonhardt, 69, of Cedar Rapids, died Jan. 16, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Teahen Funeral Home, by Penny Ackerman. Burial: Linwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday after 10 a.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. Janet is survived by her husband, Douglas of Cedar Rapids; her sister, Sandy (Dennis) Bruns; her niece, Tammy; nephew, Todd; her sister-in-law, Ellen Leonhardt; and brother-in-law, David. She was preceded in death by her parents. Janet was born Sept. 27, 1950, in Williamsburg, daughter of Eldon and Rose Hopp Huedepohl, and graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1968. On Sept. 18, 1999, she married Douglas Leonhardt at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Janet was a telemarketer and previously worked at the Amana Woolen Mill, the Gazette, the Landmark and Tommy's Restaurants. Janet liked the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Green Bay Packers and eating out, especially at IHOP, Tommy's and at Perkins east. She enjoyed driving through Ellis Park during nice weather and vacationing, having visited 16 countries. Janet will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020