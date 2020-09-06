JANET KAY (AKERS) LIVINGSTON Cedar Rapids Janet Kay (Akers) Livingston was born Jan. 7, 1940, near Gravity, Iowa, and entered into the arms of her Savior on Sept. 2, 2020. Jan grew up and attended school in Bedford, Iowa, where she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior during Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church. She was voted homecoming queen of her senior high school class. After enjoying a first date at a Maryville, Mo., movie theater, and a precious time of courtship, Jan married the love of her life, Marion Livingston, on July 25, 1959. A wonderful and caring wife, Jan was also a loving and devoted mother to her four children. You always could find Jan studying the Bible and reading hardbound or Kindle books, especially cookbooks — she loved cooking for her family. Jan also enjoyed gardening and finding the perfect treasures to decorate her home. She worked as church secretary at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha and then at Immanuel Baptist Church for another 22 years from 1976 to 1998. Jan served as church organist and taught several precious friends at a ladies' Sunday school class for many years. She excelled at teaching others about the love of Jesus and sharing her faith in Christ with everyone she met. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Myrtle (Stephens) Akers of Bedford, Iowa. Surviving her are husband, Marion Livingston of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; brother, Norman (Karen) Akers of St. Joseph, Mo.; her four adult children, Jerry (Lisa) Livingston, Ken (Jolene) Livingston, Jim (Nena) Livingston and Tina (Mike) Davis; 14 grandchildren, Jennifer Livingston, Danae (Drew) Jeffrey, Calissa (Micah) Holan, Jonathan (Leslie) Livingston, Cayla Williams (Shawn Oden), David (Kristy) Livingston, Casey Lozano, Miguel Alarcon, Matthew Livingston, Amy Livingston, Sydney Livingston, Ben Davis, Joshua Davis and Emily Davis; and five great-grandchildren, Jessica Livingston, Felicity Livingston, Lily Holan, Weston Holan and Norah Holan. Jan also will be missed by many dear extended family and friends. Please join us for a casual-attire celebration of Jan's life at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1900 F Ave. NW in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., one hour before the service. Following the celebration of life at Immanuel, you are invited to a 12:15 p.m. graveside ceremony at Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Flowers may be sent to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1900 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405; or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity
