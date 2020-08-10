1/1
Janet Kurth
1944 - 2020
JANIT KURTH Cedar Rapids Janit Kurth, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Mercy Medical Center. Services are private at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Janit was born Nov. 24, 1944, in Monticello, Iowa, the daughter of Vernon and Betty (Leytem) Wirtner. She graduated from Monticello High School, Class of 1963. She married John Floyd Kurth on Feb. 14, 1965, in Monticello, Iowa. Janit worked in advertising. She loved cats, sewing, muscle cars and spending time with her granddaughters. Survivors include her children, Jill (Edwards) Allen of O'Fallon, Mo., Jay (Kim) Kurth of Marion, Iowa; her grandchildren, Jillian Kurth of Marion, Iowa, and Shelby Kurth of Marion, Iowa; her sister, Janice (Dave) Van Meter of Woodbridge, Va.; sister-in-law, Jackie Wirtner of Marion, Iowa; nephews, Jeff Wirtner of Cedar Rapids and Todd Wirtner of Marion, Iowa, Jared Bravewater of Manassas Park, Va., and James Van Meter of Rapids City, S.D.; and niece, Stacey Krutzfield of Marion, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Kenneth Wirtner. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Cedar Memorial
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
