JANET L. MAIN Coggon Janet L. Main, 82, of Coggon, Iowa, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Church of Christ United, Winthrop. Burial: Lower Spring Grove Cemetery, rural Coggon. Visitation: Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Fawcett Funeral Home in Winthrop and after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Survivors include her husband, Donald Main of Coggon; her daughter, Sharla Gudenkauf of Winthrop; her son, Eric Main of Coggon; two grandchildren, Nick (Amber) Gudenkauf of Masonville and Kylie Gudenkauf of Quasqueton; her great-granddaughter, Aubry Gudenkauf; sisters-in-law, Shirley Carpenter and Delores Slagle; and special aunt, Opal Smith. Online at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
