JANET LOUISE MAAS Cedar Rapids Janet Louise Maas (Andrew), 80, of Cedar Rapids, ended her nearly 20-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease July 29, 2020, at Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City. Janet was born Sept. 17, 1939, in Colo, Iowa, the eldest daughter of John and Pauline (Jay) Andrew, who, along with her sister Sally Donald, preceded her in death. Janet is survived by her husband of 54 years, Alan Maas; children, Andy and Brandi Maas; grandchildren, Sydni Lane (Tim), Shaylee Maas and Dakota Maas; and great-grandchildren, Isla and Charlie Lane and Brody Philipp. Extended family includes Jeannie Donald (Jim) of Weatherford, Texas, Deb Stitt (John) of Windsor, Colo., Judy Andrew of Story City, Iowa, Tammy Spencer (Mike) of Altoona, Iowa, John Andrew (Judy) of Slater, Iowa, and Ron Donald of Holiday Lake, Iowa. Janet Graduated from Colo High School in 1957. She earned a bachelor's degree in physical education from Central College and later a master's degree in special education from the University of Northern Iowa. She dedicated her life to children and education. Janet started her teaching career at South Tama community schools in 1961. In her time at Tama, Janet started a girl's recreation program and was a cheerleading, tennis and track coach. Janet was honored to be the first female high school track coach in the state of Iowa. Janet and Alan met while teaching at South Tama schools in 1963. Janet next taught in Garner, Iowa, during the 1966-1967 school year. In 1967 Janet and Alan moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., where she taught one year at an inner-city high school while Alan attended the University of Pittsburgh. Janet and Alan moved to Cedar Rapids in 1968. Janet taught for two years at Palo Elementary. After her son Andy was born in 1970, she became a substitute elementary PE teacher for the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Janet started as a full-time special education teacher while completing her master's degree. She retired from teaching in 2004, ending her career at Truman Elementary School. Janet was honored in 2002 with the H.O. Maxey Humanitarian Award from the Cedar Rapids Community School District. She also was honored for her 20 years of volunteer work with The Special Olympics
. Throughout her years of teaching in the Cedar Rapids schools, Janet influenced the lives of many who grew up here in Cedar Rapids. In keeping with her loving and caring spirit, Janet's final gift of kindness was to donate her body to the University of Iowa for research and education. It was her hope that someday a cure for Alzheimer's could be found. Celebration of Life services will be arranged at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Alan Maas through Brosh Chapel. All funds will be donated to the staff of Meadowview Memory Care, Briarwood Health Care Center and Essence of Life Hospice, who all honored Janet with exceptional care in her final years. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.