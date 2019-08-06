|
JANET ESTELLA YVONNE FLOERCHINGER LYONS Cedar Rapids Janet Estella Yvonne Floerchinger Lyons, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home. Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday by Penny Ackerman at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Oxford. Janet is survived by her daughter, Natalie (Randy) McCrory of Rogers, Ark.; a son, Kevin (Jennifer) Lyons of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Jason (Rebecca) McCrory, Chelsea (Ryan) Elam, Adam Lyons, Allison Lyons and Reece Suckow; and six great-grandchildren, Shayla, Adriana, Malachi, Xoe, Xander and Nella. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Audrey Crowley. Janet was born Dec. 7, 1935, in Davenport, the daughter of John "Yvo" and Elizabeth O'Rourke Floerchinger. She graduated from Mount St. Clare Academy in Clinton and attended Marquette University. Janet married James Lyons on Oct. 13, 1956, in DeWitt. They were married for 30 years. She worked at Rockwell Collins and Norand before retiring in 1981. Janet loved anything and everything to do with Ireland. She enjoyed genealogy, listening to audio books, watching the Cubs or MSNBC on television and the Decorah eagle cam online. But most of all, she loved her dog, Katy. Janet will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the family to be used for Janet's favorite charity. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019