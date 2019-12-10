Home

Janet Marion
Janet Marion


1965 - 2019
Janet Marion Obituary
JANET LYNN MARION Cedar Rapids Janet Lynn Marion, 55, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center after a short illness. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. A vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit with the family following the vigil until 7 p.m. and after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Janet is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Marion; her five siblings, Juanita (James) Hill of Toledo, Joan Boxwell (Randy Flood) of Cedar Rapids, Dale (Joan) Boxwell of Scottsdale, Ariz., Jessica Perry of Cedar Rapids and Jennifer Boxwell (Charlie Watson) of Cedar Rapids; many aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her dog, Josie. Janet was preceded in death by her stepfather, Leo; infant brother, David; maternal grandparents; uncle, Bill Smith; aunt, Betty Hammen; and many other loved ones. Janet was born Sept. 7, 1964, in Iowa City, the daughter of Edward and Mary Jane Smith Boxwell. She graduated from South Tama High School in 1982. Janet received a degree in accounting from Mount Mercy College and worked as an accountant for many years. Janet enjoyed working crossword puzzles, sudoku, watching TV, especially movies, drinking Pepsi, bowling, dancing and playing Pictionary and bingo. She was fun to be around and loved family parties at the farm. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
