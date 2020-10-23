JANET ROSEMARY WESTHOFF Manchester Janet Rosemary Westhoff, 85, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester of complications from COVID-19. She was born Dec. 8, 1934, near Petersburg, the daughter of Julanda (Osterhaus) and Lawrence Koch. She attended school in Petersburg and went on to work for several families, helping with child care, cooking and cleaning. On Aug. 8, 1956, Janet was united in marriage to Walter Westhoff at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Petersburg. Eight children were born to this union, and she was very proud of her family. Janet and Walter first farmed near Buck Creek, and from 1964 until 1996 they operated a farm near Greeley, where they milked cows and raised hogs. Janet was an avid sewer, gardener and baker. She crocheted and quilted blankets for many charitable causes and for all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. After retiring to live in Manchester, she enjoyed spending time in her park-like backyard with her flowers. She volunteered for many years at the Good Neighbor Home and also served on the board before becoming a resident there last year. Janet also was very active at St. Mary Catholic Church. Janet is survived by seven of her eight children, Pat (Elena Vega) Westhoff of Columbia, Mo., Judi (Norbert) Kaut of Des Moines, Randy (Taunya) Westhoff of Alexander, Marty (Lauri) Westhoff of Earlville, Cathy Westhoff of Manchester, Tami (Gary) Jones of Waterloo and Jon (Janie) Westhoff of Waterloo. She also is survived by her son-in-law, Mike (Kari) Yauk of Fayette; 24 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry (Jeanine) Koch of Dyersville and Kenny (Diane) Koch of Petersburg; her sister, Carol Cole of Ryan; sisters-in-law, Kathy Koch of Worthington, Grace (Roger) Hermsen of Manchester, Del (Ed) McFadden of Reedsburg, Wis., Mary (Richard) Bixby of Marion and Carol (Bill) Noble of Kona, Hawaii; and brothers-in law, Floyd (Betty) Westhoff of Guttenberg and Mark (Joyce) Westhoff of Petersburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, in 2017; her daughter, Trisha Yauk, in 2008; her parents; Walter's parents, Henrietta and Aloysius Westhoff; her brothers, Bob Koch and Steve Koch; and her brother-in-law, Jim Cole. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial: St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester, with Father Gabriel Anderson officiating. Private family interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.