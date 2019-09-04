Home

Janet Rowell
Janet Rowell

Janet Rowell Obituary
JANET KATHLEEN ROWELL Cedar Rapids Janet Kathleen Rowell, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center from heart failure. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Janet is survived by her husband, Richard; two sons, Richard Rowell of Cedar Rapids and Dean (Jill) Rowell of Springville; two grandsons, Spencer (Jade) of Marion and Tyler (Cassie) of Cedar Rapids; great-grandson, Simon; brother, Dean (Pat) Gould; sister-in-law, Patty Rowell, both of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers-in-law, Tom and Bob Rowell. Janet was born Sept. 21, 1935, in Caledonia, Minn., the daughter of Lee and Henrietta Gould. She married Richard Rowell on April 16, 1955, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Janet worked as an office manager at the Cedar Rapids Water Department for 19 years. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Janet enjoyed crocheting, fishing at the cabins and spending time with her two poodles, Jolly and Itsy. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
