Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Bowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet S. Bowers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet S. Bowers Obituary
JANET S. BOWERS Cedar Rapids Janet S. Bowers, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. On Aug. 14, 1952, Janet was born in Oxford, Iowa, the daughter of William and Vera Scheetz. She was united in marriage to John S. Bowers on Feb. 14, 1982. She enjoyed creating art, working on crafts and making jewelry, and she never missed a bingo game. Janet is survived by her husband; daughter, Cari Scheetz (Nicholas Wilkinson); brother, Terry Scheetz of Oxford; sisters, Linda Lown of Cedar Rapids and Sandy Shank of Coralville; and many nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Marcus and Kevin Scheetz, and great-niece, MacKenzie Lown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janet's name to the . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -