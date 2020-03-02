|
JANET S. BOWERS Cedar Rapids Janet S. Bowers, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. On Aug. 14, 1952, Janet was born in Oxford, Iowa, the daughter of William and Vera Scheetz. She was united in marriage to John S. Bowers on Feb. 14, 1982. She enjoyed creating art, working on crafts and making jewelry, and she never missed a bingo game. Janet is survived by her husband; daughter, Cari Scheetz (Nicholas Wilkinson); brother, Terry Scheetz of Oxford; sisters, Linda Lown of Cedar Rapids and Sandy Shank of Coralville; and many nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Marcus and Kevin Scheetz, and great-niece, MacKenzie Lown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janet's name to the . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020