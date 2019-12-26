Home

Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
360 E 1St St
Anamosa, IA 52205
(319) 462-3535
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Thomas


1947 - 2019
Janet Thomas Obituary
JANET THOMAS Anamosa Janet Thomas, 72, of Anamosa, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at her home following a brief illness. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. The family will hold private burial services at a later date. Janet Marie Wood was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Anamosa, Iowa, the daughter of Frank Oren and Laura (Jennings) Wood Sr. She attended and graduated from Olin High School and then attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. On Jan. 26, 1968, she married Francis "Pruney" Thomas at the United Methodist Church in Olin. She was employed as a customer service representative at J&P Cycles in Anamosa and had worked earlier at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Tetris and Bubble Wars. Above all else, she loved to spend time with her family and many friends. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Francis; her daughter, Jewel Thomas, Anamosa; a son, J.R., and Deb and their children, Levi, Jacob, Ryan and Andrew; a daughter, Jennifer, and Les Smith, Las Vegas, Nev., and their children, Justin, Ashley and Becca; a daughter, Joy, and Billy Thomas, Anamosa, and their children, Alex, Cassandra and Raven; four great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Marcia Hunter, Leonard (Mary) Ritzman, John (Lisa Hatchel) Ritzman, Mark Ritzman, Cindy (Gordon) Vogel, Brenda (Chad) Cleveland and Frank Oren (Summer) Wood Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
