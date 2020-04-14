|
|
JANET CHARLENE (HAMMOND) WALTERS Shellsburg Janet Charlene (Hammond) Walters, 81, passed away April 7, 2020, of natural causes. A private family internment will be held at a later date. Janet was a 30-plus-year resident of Shellsburg, Iowa, but most recently lived at Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon. Janet is survived by her daughter, Kathryne (Edward) Walls Snyder of Maryland; and her son, Mark (Kimberley) Walls of Illinois. She also is survived by four grandchildren, her three granddaughters, Amanda, Hannah and Maria Walls of Missouri; and Edward Joseph Snyder of Maryland. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Ruth (Dege) Hammond and Robert C. Hammond; her brother, Robert Hammond Jr.; and her husband, Donald Walters. She was met at the Rainbow Bridge by her many and much loved boxers from over the years. Her family meant everything to her, and now she is reunited with them. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the ASPCA in Janet's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.iowacremation.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020