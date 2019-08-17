Home

JANET WEISKE SHAFF Cedar Rapids Janet Weiske Shaff, was called home on Aug. 15, 2019. She was lifted on angels wings and left this earthly world to be with her Lord. Janet McFall Weiske Shaff was born to Frank and Florence McFall in Fenton, Iowa, on July 17, 1928. She attended Fenton Public School and graduated in May of 1946. Janet was a member of Fenton Methodist Church. In June of 1948, she married Herbert Leroy Weiske. They moved to Carroll, Iowa, where their son Kent was born in November of 1949. In July of 1951, they moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and joined Olivet Presbyterian Church. Their daughter, Paula was born in March of 1954. In July of 1979, they joined Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. Janet always was active in church circles and sent greeting cards to all of the shut-ins from her circle. In July of 1983, her husband, Herbert, of 37 years passed away. On Nov. 16, 1991, Janet married James H. Shaff, who was also a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Together, they enjoyed traveling, entertaining, cards and music. Janet enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading and taking care of her home. Survivors include her sister, Phyllis (Wendell) Rusch of Algona, Iowa; children, Paula Meyer of Cedar Rapids and Kendall Weiss of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; also surviving are stepchildren, Suzanne Shaff of St. Paul, Minn., Tom (Patti Barr) Shaff of Iowa City, Jennifer (Robert) Wilder of Wayzata, Minn., and Mike (JoAnn) Shaff of Denver, Colo.; and her special niece, Margo (Mike) Perry of Iowa City. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Monday at 11 a.m. where the family will receive friends after 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be private. Online condolences and memories may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
