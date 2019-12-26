|
|
JANET "JAN" WHITE CRAMER Coralville Janet "Jan" White Cramer, 83, of Coralville, Iowa, died Sunday, Nov. 17, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jan donated her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Her family will greet friends Friday, Dec. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hills. The Rev. Mike Spiekermeier and Pastor Leigh Brown will officiate. To celebrate Jan's life, a reception will follow the memorial service at Pleasant Valley Golf Course, 4390 Sand Rd. SE, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice, Coralville United Methodist Church, Coralville Food Pantry or Friends of the Coralville Public Library. A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019