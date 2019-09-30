Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Bohlken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Bohlken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janette Bohlken Obituary
JANETTE BOHLKEN Scotch Grove Janette Bohlken, 69, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Monticello with interment in St. John's Cemetery. Pastor Caleb Schewe will officiate at the services. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Thoughts, memories and condolences, may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving are two sisters, Joyce Bohlken, Scotch Grove and Lois (Nile) Dusdieker, North Liberty; a nephew, Nile (Alyson) Dusdieker, Tiffin; two nieces, Anna (Michael) Duke, Sydney, Australia, and Carol (Thaddeus Archer) Dusdieker, Perrysburg, Ohio; great-nieces and nephews, Chloe and Thaddeus Archer, Patrick, Adam and Benjamin Duke, Nile Oscar and Thomas Dusdieker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph (Boots) and Jean Bohlken. Janette Clair Bohlken was born Sept. 15, 1950, at the John McDonalds Hospital, Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Adolph and Jean (Royden) Bohlken. Janette graduated from the Monticello Community Schools in 1968, and the University of Iowa in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She taught one year in Anamosa. She spent 17 years teaching in the Jones County Head Start Program. Janette left teaching to help her parents run the Scotch Grove Nursery, later taking over the operation. She retired from the nursery in 2016. Janette was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, reading, quilting and sewing.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now