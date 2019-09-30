|
JANETTE BOHLKEN Scotch Grove Janette Bohlken, 69, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Monticello with interment in St. John's Cemetery. Pastor Caleb Schewe will officiate at the services. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Thoughts, memories and condolences, may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving are two sisters, Joyce Bohlken, Scotch Grove and Lois (Nile) Dusdieker, North Liberty; a nephew, Nile (Alyson) Dusdieker, Tiffin; two nieces, Anna (Michael) Duke, Sydney, Australia, and Carol (Thaddeus Archer) Dusdieker, Perrysburg, Ohio; great-nieces and nephews, Chloe and Thaddeus Archer, Patrick, Adam and Benjamin Duke, Nile Oscar and Thomas Dusdieker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph (Boots) and Jean Bohlken. Janette Clair Bohlken was born Sept. 15, 1950, at the John McDonalds Hospital, Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Adolph and Jean (Royden) Bohlken. Janette graduated from the Monticello Community Schools in 1968, and the University of Iowa in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She taught one year in Anamosa. She spent 17 years teaching in the Jones County Head Start Program. Janette left teaching to help her parents run the Scotch Grove Nursery, later taking over the operation. She retired from the nursery in 2016. Janette was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, reading, quilting and sewing.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019