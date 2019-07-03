JANETTE K. FELTS Marion Janette K. Felts, 69, of Marion, formerly of Ottumwa, died at 6:10 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Bickford Cottage in Marion. She was born Sept. 7, 1949, in Des Moines to Harold M. and Dorothy L. Umbaugh Stoffa. Janette married the Rev. Thomas Felts on June 9, 1979. He preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2012. A 1967 graduate of Ottumwa High School, she earned a B.A. in 1971 from Truman State, where she was on the dean's list. She had worked as a secretary for Luder's Construction and had been employed at Everco Living in Coldbrook for a short time, Janette moved to Cedar Rapids in 1991, working as a nurse at St. Luke's Hospital where she worked in various departments and found her home with S.T.A.R. Janette was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Cedar Rapids. She loved music and sang with the Sweet Adelines. Janette was a talented artist and loved oil painting. Surviving are her daughters, Ashley Felts and Angela Felts, both of Marion; and six grandchildren, Nicholas, Dylan, Lucas, Zachary, Maliha and Zoela. She loved being a mom and grandma. Janette was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa with the Rev. Gary Sneller officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday with the family present from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Colon Cancer Foundation of Iowa. Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019