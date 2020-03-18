|
|
JANETTE (JANET) LEE WATT Iowa City Janette (Janet) Lee Watt, 65, of Iowa City, passed away suddenly on March 14, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Janet was born on July 11, 1954, at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, daughter of John and Nadean (Keefer) Wilson. She married her best friend, Craig Ruppert Watt, on Feb. 16, 1974. Janet was a longtime resident of Iowa City. She graduated from Iowa City High School in 1972. She went on to obtain her respiratory therapy degree from Kirkwood Community College. Years later, she went on to obtain her para-legal master's degree from George Washington University. Janet worked 32 years as a respiratory therapist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She truly enjoyed and was proud of her work. Janet specialized in the field of environmental studies research for 20 of those years. Her hobbies and interests were, in her own words "eclectic." She found great peace fishing for hours rain or shine at their family's cabin, simply staring at the water watching the bobber bounce up and down. She loved to collect random and unique Christmas ornaments which she proudly displayed every year on her tree. She enjoyed creating countless beautifully personalized handmade quilts. Janet also enjoyed knitting, woodcarving, drawing, sculpting, cooking, going to the casino and streaming as many books as she possibly could. Janet was very proud of her children and all that they have accomplished. Her daughter Kellie was awarded her master's degree in nursing and was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau nursing society and will graduate with her doctorate next fall. Janet also loved to watch her son Jason, compete in quad racing and cross-country side-by-side racing, and was very proud of his success running his own company. Janet is survived by her husband, Craig of Iowa City; one daughter, Kellie Marie Thomas and Kellie's children, Abigail Clarissa and Leah Marie Thomas, all of Iowa City; one son, Jason Wilson and his wife, Alison Watt, and their children, Audrey Lynn, Josephine Clarissa, and baby boy Watt due in June, all of Iowa City; and her mother-in-law, whom she admired very much, Clarissa Watt, also of Iowa City. She was preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law, Dale E. Watt. A family gathering will be held at a later date to be determined. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020