JANETTE A. MINZENMEYER Anamosa Janette A. Minzenmeyer, 87, of Anamosa, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa. The Rev. Rodney Bluml will officiate. Burial will be in Wilcox Cemetery, Viola. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with them at www.goettschonline.com. Janette Ann Pruismann was born Nov. 19, 1931, in Titonka, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Katie (Siemens) Pruismann. She graduated from Titonka High School. On Aug. 19, 1956, she married John H. Minzenmeyer in Swiss Alp, Texas. She worked for many years as a dental assistant and later at Weber Stone in Anamosa before retiring. She was a longtime faithful member of the church. She will be remembered as an avid Hawkeye fan and writer of poetry for the weekly newspaper. She was a master seamstress who enjoyed making baptismal garments and prom gowns. Jan was one of the original organizers of Grant Wood Days and was honored when Grant Wood's sister, Nan, visited their home. She was a great joke-teller and a firm, understanding, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John; her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Peggy, Anamosa; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her siblings, Marvin, Sioux Center, Franklin (Sandra), Robert (Gladys) and Kenneth (Mary), all of Blairsburg, and Kathryn (Tom) Roberts, Marion; and by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Harold; and sisters, Luella DeBoer, Frances Black and Arlene Albert. Memorials in her name can be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank extended family members, her friends and her church family for their kindness and support during this time.