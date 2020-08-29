JANICE A. KRENZ Cedar Rapids Janice A. Krenz, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Wilton Memory Care Center. Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Aug. 31, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Per the family's request, please feel free to dress casually. Memorials may be made to the family to distribute over various charities that Janice and Russell supported. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com
. Janice was born March 14, 1933, to Fredrick and Evelyn (Roehs) Peckenschneider, in Davenport, Iowa. On May 8, 1954, she married the love of her life, Russell Krenz. They went on to enjoy 66 years of marriage. Janice was a great cook and famous for her German sweet chocolate cake. She enjoyed playing Keno at the casinos and spending time with her grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Russell; daughters, Kathy (Danny) Bellare and Kimberly (Thomas) Stewart; son, David (Laura) Krenz; grandchildren, Joseph, Tori, Hannah, Justin and Jordan; stepgrandson, Justin; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Jeanette; older sister, Nelda; and older brother, Donald.