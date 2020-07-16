JANICE A. (HARDER) SWICK Blairstown Janice A. (Harder) Swick, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown, with the Rev. Jeffrey Schanbacher officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until 1:45 p.m., also at the church on Friday. Janice was born Jan. 6, 1944, in Keystone, the daughter of Walter and Mabel (Meyer) Harder. Janice was united in marriage to Bruce Swick on April 20, 1963, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. Janice worked as a payroll clerk at Square D in Cedar Rapids for 35 years. She played the organ at Grace Lutheran Church for 20 years and was an avid reader. She and Bruce also loved to travel. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; children, Julie (Frank) Lafave of Arlington, Wash., and Jeff Swick of Alburnett; five grandchildren, Brandi Lafave, Denis Lafave, Chris (Candace) Swick, Josh Swick and Brittany Swick; four great-grandchildren, Caleb Swick, Ayaunna, Teagan and Shaylynn Lafave; and two brothers, Roger (Darlene) Harder of Keystone and Ronald (Kathy) Harder of Des Moines. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
