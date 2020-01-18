|
JANICE CLAIR SHOGREN Belle Plaine Janice Clair Shogren, 86, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home. Jan was born Dec. 21, 1933, to Arnold and Madonna (Peters) Vollstedt in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs in 1952. She attended Iowa State University before transferring to Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, receiving her teaching certificate and later receiving her bachelor's degree in education. After receiving her teaching certificate, Jan taught in rural communities across Iowa. She married Jack Nielsen in 1956 in Council Bluffs. To this union three children were born before they went their separate ways. In 1967, Jan married Kenneth Shrogren in Belle Plaine. To this union one child was born before they went their separate ways. Jan made Belle Plaine her home, raising her children and teaching elementary school for 30 years. She retired in 1997. Jan had a knack for connecting with children and had a lasting impact on many students over her 40-year teaching career. She valued her family and friends greatly. She loved to read, write poetry, play rummy, fish and care for animals. She is survived by her children, Kera (Scott) Holm of Fresno, Calif., Kristopher (Diane) Shogren of Hitchcock, Texas, Kiva Shogren of Oxford and Kasi Shogren of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Miles, Kyle, Kelsey, Kody, Konner, Hailey, Sydney, Summer, Clair and Hedy; and great-grandchild, Victoria Grace. She is preceded in death by her parents. Celebration of Life is 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Belle Plaine Community Center. Jan chose to donate her body to science so that she could continue to be a part of education even after life. In Jan's honor, friends may donate to Safe Haven of Iowa County Animal Rescue, 2783 Hwy. 6 Trail, South Amana, IA 52334. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
