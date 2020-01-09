|
JANICE CLARK Cedar Rapids Janice Clark, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Jan. 7, 2020. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids with a rosary to begin at 4 p.m. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Kenneth J. Glaser will officiate. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Janice was born on Dec. 15, 1935, to Bud and Dorothy (Mengis) Phillips in Dubuque, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Danny Clark and moved to Cedar Rapids. Janice was a paraeducator professional at College Community. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Janice was an avid college football and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She loved taking road trips with Karen Busch, Margie Hansen and family. Survivors include her children, Ty, Tom (Crystal), Tim (Barb), Dan (Lori), Don (Michelle), Connie (Dirk) Preuss and Kim (Tim) Polton; brothers, Wayne (Sandy), Bill (Norma) and Jim (Meredith); 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Danny; son, Tony; parents, Bud and Dorothy; grandson, Alex Clark; and her best friend, Margie Hansen. Memorials donations may be directed to the family to help fund the purchase of a bench at Lincolnway Park in memory of Janice. Please share a memory of Janice at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020