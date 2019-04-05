Home

Janice "Jan" Debenedetti

Janice "Jan" Debenedetti Obituary
JANICE "JAN" DEBENEDETTI Marion Janice "Jan" Debenedetti, 67, of Marion, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Marion Industrial Club at 225 S. 35th St., Marion. Burial at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Jan was born Feb. 28, 1952, in Waterloo, the daughter of Owen and Gladys (Baker) Leaman. She graduated from high school in 1970 and went on to attend Mount Mercy College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Jan worked at Mercy Medical Center and Linn Manor. She loved to make people laugh. Jan loved her cats, Callie, Petie and Winkie. She was a very spiritual person who lived to help others and was passionate about being a nurse. Survivors include her brother, Craig (Delores) Leaman of Minnesota; and two nieces, Michelle (David) Berger and Angela (Travis) Seehauer, and their daughter, Naev. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Sandra and Vicki. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Jan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
