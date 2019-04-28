Home

Janice "Jan" Debenedetti

JANICE "JAN" DEBENEDETTI Marion Janice "Jan" Debenedetti, 67, of Marion, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Marion Industrial Club, located at 225 S. 35th St., Marion. Burial: Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. The family requests no flowers and that all contributions be directed to her memorial fund.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
